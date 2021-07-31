Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,691 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCII stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

