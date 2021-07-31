Repligen Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $245.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.35. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $248.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $80,850,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after buying an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after buying an additional 138,605 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

