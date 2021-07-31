Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stryker Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $270.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.14. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after purchasing an additional 308,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

