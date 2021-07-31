Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 31st (ADC, FR, PLD, SAFE, SMBC, SMSMY, STAG, STM, STNE, TNET)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, July 31st:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $78.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $58.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $123.00 to $137.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

