Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 31st (ADC, FR, PLD, SAFE, SMBC, SMSMY, STAG, STM, STNE, TNET)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $78.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $58.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $123.00 to $137.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

