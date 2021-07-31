Reserve Rights One Day Trading Volume Reaches $62.91 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $411.18 million and approximately $62.91 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

RSR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

