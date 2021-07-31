Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Short Interest Up 43.4% in July

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,906,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSSP stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 109,564,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,763,563. Reve Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Reve Technologies alerts:

Reve Technologies Company Profile

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reve Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reve Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.