Reviewing Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) & Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.27 -$410,000.00 $0.07 158.00 Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,483.79 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -2.66% 6.21% 1.34% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Accel Entertainment and Esports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 38.34%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Esports Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners with gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 12,247 video gaming terminals across 2,435 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

