Reviewing Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Axonics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axonics and Abiomed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25

Axonics presently has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Abiomed has a consensus target price of $341.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Abiomed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abiomed is more favorable than Axonics.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -52.60% -19.35% -15.77% Abiomed 26.61% 14.99% 13.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axonics and Abiomed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 25.53 -$54.92 million ($1.48) -45.91 Abiomed $847.52 million 17.50 $225.52 million $4.94 66.22

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Axonics has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abiomed beats Axonics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0, Impella LD, and Impella 5.5, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs; and OXY-1 System, a portable external respiratory assistance device. In addition, the company is developing Impella ECP, a pump for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute; Impella XR Sheath, a sheath that expands and recoils allowing small bore access and closure with Impella heart pumps; and Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motors and sensors. Abiomed, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Japan, Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.