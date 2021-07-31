Reviewing BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.50%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $897.02 million 1.49 $177.63 million $7.22 3.22 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 19.58% 164.31% 33.72% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats BKF Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

