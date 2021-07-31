Reviewing Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) & SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chiyoda and SMC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.36 $75.40 million N/A N/A SMC $5.21 billion 7.76 $1.14 billion $0.86 34.90

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chiyoda and SMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 2.51% 24.11% 2.23% SMC 22.07% 9.22% 8.29%

Volatility & Risk

Chiyoda has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats Chiyoda on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. It also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resource, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

