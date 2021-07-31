Reviewing Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Inseego has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inseego and COMSovereign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $313.83 million 2.85 -$111.21 million ($1.19) -7.30 COMSovereign $9.43 million 15.70 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

COMSovereign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inseego and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 5 1 0 2.17 COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inseego presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.09%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inseego is more favorable than COMSovereign.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Inseego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Inseego shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -35.03% N/A -18.79% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

Summary

COMSovereign beats Inseego on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G fixed wireless routers and gateways, mobile hotspots, and wireless gateways and routers for IIoT applications, Gb speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices, which are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. The company also sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and industrial IoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their customers wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

