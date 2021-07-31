Reviewing New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) & Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Relic and Qumu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $667.65 million 6.69 -$192.61 million ($2.60) -26.57 Qumu $29.07 million 1.46 -$9.20 million ($0.51) -4.75

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Relic and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 1 9 3 0 2.15 Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33

New Relic presently has a consensus target price of $67.89, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Qumu has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.93%. Given Qumu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than New Relic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

New Relic has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -28.85% -39.09% -12.16% Qumu -57.97% -122.44% -34.99%

Summary

New Relic beats Qumu on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software. The company also provides prebuilt dashboards and visualizations, as well as the ability to search across data types, create customized dashboards, and build applications that can be shared and customized by other users. In addition, it offers customers with software code to add to their applications and infrastructure; open data application performance interfaces, and software development kits, as well as open source connectors and technologies for customers, partners, and third-party developers to extend its platform into their products; cloud-based architecture and big data database; and New Relic Application Performance Monitoring, Mobile, Browser, Synthetics, Infrastructure, and Insights products for analyzing data. Further, the company provides New Relic chart builder, dashboards, and programmability features that allow customers to use connected data to build visuals; New Relic Applied Intelligence to spot abnormal behavior across billions of pieces of data; and New Relic Alerts, which provides a centralized notification system. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company's platform provides video capture services; video content management services, such as creation and editing, analytics, automated workflows, security and access control, and speech search; and extensions and add-ons. It serves the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

