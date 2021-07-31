Reviewing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $33.62 million 3.05 $8.45 million $0.39 10.54 Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.08 -$143.34 million ($0.37) -24.35

Lument Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 30.46% 9.11% 1.68% Summit Hotel Properties -86.65% -14.90% -7.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.64%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

