Rewardiqa (REW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,668.25

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 109.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 138.3% higher against the dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $51,668.25 and $22.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00205973 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

