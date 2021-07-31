Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,814 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Rexnord worth $59,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rexnord by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Rexnord by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RXN opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

