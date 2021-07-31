Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,235 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rexnord worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 939.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 333,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $56.33 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.