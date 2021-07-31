Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

