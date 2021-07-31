RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in RingCentral by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,804 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNG opened at $267.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,069.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.07. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

