ROAD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,735.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $107,059.05 and $12,735.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROAD has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00134086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,423.51 or 1.00100303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.16 or 0.00823859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

