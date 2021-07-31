Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROOT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. reduced their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Root alerts:

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $33,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $20,469,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $11,278,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,318,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,886,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROOT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56. Root has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.