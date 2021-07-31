Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $491.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

