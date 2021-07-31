Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.43.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

