Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTOXF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Rotork has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

