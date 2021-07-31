Rotten Reaches Market Capitalization of $307,791.66 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $307,791.66 and approximately $3,874.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rotten has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 93,019,363 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

