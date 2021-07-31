Royal Bank of Canada Buys 46,231 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

