Royal Bank of Canada Buys 927,508 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 154.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,508 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.67 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

