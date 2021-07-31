Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.39% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $225.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $157.60 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.