Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of AllianceBernstein worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 145.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

