Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,486 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Natera worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Natera by 56.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natera by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Natera by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.85. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.