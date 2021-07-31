RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.79 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $150.40 million and $3.79 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00135224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,324.86 or 1.00225641 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00814441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

