Ruler Protocol (RULER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,214.13

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $117,214.13 and $169,364.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $31.35 or 0.00074136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00103605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00134919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,256.57 or 0.99930677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.53 or 0.00819501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.