Rune Market Capitalization Hits $2.76 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Rune has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $107,511.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $142.90 or 0.00342257 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

