Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.36 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ryder System by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

