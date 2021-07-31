Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.90. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 1,559,947 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 target price on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.55 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$660.93 million and a P/E ratio of -126.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

