SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $1.22

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002882 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $854,311.49 and $110,827.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00044068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00103692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,318.21 or 1.00048588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.00817620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 728,054 coins and its circulating supply is 700,912 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

