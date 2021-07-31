Safe Haven Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.11 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and $1.40 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00875778 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars.

