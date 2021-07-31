SafeCapital Reaches Market Capitalization of $87,403.31 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $87,403.31 and $44.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

