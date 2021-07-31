SafeMoon Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $19.38 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

