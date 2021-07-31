SafePal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.94 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. SafePal has a market capitalization of $109.77 million and $15.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044049 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

