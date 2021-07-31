Safex Token Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $597.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

