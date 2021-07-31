Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

Saia stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.00. The stock had a trading volume of 321,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.31.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

