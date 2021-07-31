SALT Trading Up 8.9% This Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. One SALT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and $20,266.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SALT has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

