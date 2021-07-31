SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,900 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 431,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 522,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,655. The stock has a market cap of $218.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.33. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

