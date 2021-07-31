Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.