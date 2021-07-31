Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,523,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

