Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.18.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $67.78 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.