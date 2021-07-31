Savior LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

