Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Up 43.3% in July

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

