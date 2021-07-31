Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.01.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.