Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.